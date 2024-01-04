Man dies after van collides with tree in South Oxfordshire

A man has died after his van collided with a tree in South Oxfordshire.

It happened at around 8.45pm on Wednesday night along the A4074, when the Mercedes van he was driving from the Berinsfield Roundabout came off the road and hit a tree.

Emergency services say the man in his forties was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigating officer, PS James Mathews said: “I am appealing to anybody who witnessed the collision, or may have been driving in the area and has dash-cam footage of the incident to please get in touch with Thames Valley Police.

The man's next of kin have been told and are now being supported by specialist officers.

Thames Valley Police say thoughts are with the family and friends at this "extremely difficult time".

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police online or call 101, quoting reference 43240003970.

