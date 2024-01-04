A murder investigation is underway after a man died following an assault in Banbury, Oxfordshire.

The 39-year-old had been attacked in Cope Road in the early hours of Wednesday (3 January).

Police have confirmed that the victim has now died of his injuries.

The victim’s next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.Formal identification and the post-mortem examination are yet to take place.

A 48-year-old man from Banbury previously arrested on suspicion of attempted murder has now been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody after a warrant of further detention was obtained.

Another man, aged 39 and from Banbury, has also been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.

Senior investigating officer, Detective Chief Inspector Mike Roddy of the Major Crime Unit said: "Tragically, following an incident yesterday morning, a man has died.

"There remains a scene-watch in place at the location, and if you have any concerns, you can address these with any of our officers at the scene."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Thames Valley Police online or by calling 101, quoting reference 43240002637.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...