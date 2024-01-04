Thames Valley Police has referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct over the death of an 87-year-old woman.

The force said it made a mandatory referral as the woman struck a fallen tree that had been reported around 90 minutes prior.

It was one of a number of reports received during Storm Henk, the force said.

The woman was driving a red Smart Forfour when she hit the fallen tree on the B4526 near Crays Pond in Oxfordshire. She died at the scene.

Her next of kin are aware and are being supported by specially trained officers. No arrests have been made.

Thames Valley Police has also issued an appeal about the incident, with Senior investigating officer Sergeant Dominic Mahon, of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, saying: “Sadly, a woman has died following this collision and our thoughts are with her loved ones.

“We would like to appeal for anyone that witnessed the collision, or saw the car prior to it, to contact us.

“We would also ask any drivers with a dash-camera who were in the area at the time to check their recordings and let us know if it has captured anything that could help our investigation.

“Get in touch by calling 101 or via our website, quoting reference number 43240002053.”

This is a developing story. More to follow.