Emma Churchill has been speaking to ITV News Meridian's James Dunham

A woman from Kent has described how her little dog saved her life after a devastating fire ripped through her static caravan home.

It was just gone 2am on Christmas Eve when Emma Churchill's dog Dobby, starting whining and woke her up.

When Emma went to investigate the noise and burning smell she ran to the bathroom and discovered it was glowing orange.

The fire brigade was called but it took just 10 minutes for the fire to destroy the caravan, situated next to her father's home in West Kingsdown.

Dobby saved his owner's life as the fire took hold

Thanks to the dog no-one was injured but Emma lost not only her home, but all her possessions. The flames also ripped through a garage, two sheds and a car.

Emma said: "It was heart-breaking, just watching it burn. You can't do anything.

"When I got out I didn't even think to grab my handbag, my keys or anything because I didn't think it was just going to go up so quick, so at the time I wasn't thinking about the important stuff.

"I was just thinking oh my handbag's in there, my car keys, medication, my jewellery, my nan's stuff and then it's not until after you realise I've got no ID, I've got no clothes, no toothbrush, literally nothing."

A classic 1979 Rolls Royce belonging to Emma's father Martin was destroyed too, and while he's thankful nobody was hurt, he is heartbroken by the loss of his pride and hobby,

He said, "I've put so much time and effort into the car to bring it up to pristine condition.

"We did lots of shows with picnics, to historic places with the Rolls Royce Club, I even got married in that car. We used it for our own wedding. So it's heartbreaking.

"I look at it and I just get that whole sick feeling in your stomach. With the time and effort and the cleaning, the polishing, I could spend a day just cleaning it and leathering it."

The 1979 Rolls Royce wrecked in the fire

The cause of the blaze isn't confirmed but Emma said fire inspectors suspect an electrical fault, the most likely source - an extension lead - in the garage or shed.

A statement from Kent Fire and Rescue service said, "Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to Neal Road in West Kingsdown, near Sevenoaks, to reports of a mobile home, two sheds, a garage, a car, and fencing alight.

"Five fire engines attended, and crews wearing breathing apparatus tackled the flames with main jets and hose reel jets. The fire also caused external damage to another nearby home.

"There were no reported injuries, and the cause of the fire has been linked to an extension lead"

Emma is now staying with a friend temporarily and a crowdfunding page on Go Fund Me has been launched, with clothes and toiletries have been donated.

She has lost her belongings but says she owes her life to her faithful pup.

