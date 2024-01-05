Kent will be covered by a yellow Cold-Health Alert over the weekend and into the early part of next week as more settled but chiller weather returns to the UK.

Kent County Council (KCC) is asking residents to check in on vulnerable family, friends and neighbours to make sure they keep safe and follow practical advice.

Daytime temperatures during the alert, which is in force from 9am on Saturday (6 January) to midday on Tuesday (9 January), are expected to remain in low single figures.

Nights could also dip below freezing, with possible morning frosts and already wet ground turning icy.

The elderly are among those at increased risk of falling ill. Credit: PA

KCC's Director of Public Health, Dr Anjan Ghosh, said: “Staying warm and well during cold spells is important for everyone, but particularly for people who are more susceptible to low temperatures.

“Given the sometimes delayed impacts of cold weather on our health, please keep looking out for the vulnerable people in your life, including our older residents, the very young, anyone with heart and respiratory conditions or poor mental health - and follow common sense advice.

"If you are struggling, please visit kent.gov to find out what help is available.

“Heating one room to at least 18°c, having hot food and drinks and getting the free seasonal vaccines on offer if eligible can all help protect against illness brought on by the cold, such as heart attacks and strokes – reducing the need for NHS treatment or trip to A&E.”

Graeme Solly is the manager of Catching Lives, a charity that supports people who are homeless

A homeless charity in Kent is warning of the extra pressure it faces during colder weather.

Catching Lives in Canterbury is extending its opening hours by six hours a day from January to March 2024 thanks to a £57k grant from the National Lottery Community Fund.

Tasmin Maitland, Chief Executive of Catching Lives, said: “Alongside our community fundraising, this new grant from the Department of Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) and the National Lottery Community Fund means that our Day Centre drop-in, which would normally be 9am to 2pm, will remain open until 8pm.

"People who are homeless or insecurely housed will have a warm, safe space every evening. In these extra hours we’ll provide a basic hot meal, activities, and social connection. It’s somewhere for people to feel safe and less alone during these cold, dark evenings.

Yana is regular visitor to Catching Lives' day centre and says the service is vital

Clients at Catching Lives have reacted to the news about the funding. One said: “Having a place to go in the evening when there is nowhere else to go helps me to cope with loneliness [and] depression.”

Another said that “Having the small offer of a welcoming and cosy environment, of some warm shelter, some simple food and putting a film on will be a vital aid to building up trust and independence.”

A client who has been sleeping rough added: “If I still find myself without a roof over my head, I shall be able to remain warm until the evening.”

Tasmin added: “Thank you to everyone who has supported our Winter Appeal, and to DCMS and the National Lottery Community Fund for this vital grant. It continues to be a challenging time for homelessness charities, as we are seeing increasing need while the costs of delivering our services are rising too. This funding has secured both day and evening provision during the winter months, and is making an immediate difference to our service and, most importantly, to people in our community experiencing homelessness."

For more information about how to keep yourself and others safe during very cold weather, visit:

kent.gov/winterhealth

‘Keep well and be a winter friend this winter’

Or read more about how to get your home and property ‘winter ready’ and keeping your home warm this winter on the Met Office website.

In an emergency, always call 999, but avoid using the blue-light services and A&E if you don’t need to. If you are in any doubt about what service to use, visit Stop, Think, Chose or call NHS111 so you get the right treatment. You can also download the NHS app to access a range of health services from your phone or tablet.

