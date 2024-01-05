Deer stuck in garden gate rescued with help of a car jack

A young roe deer who managed to get herself wedged in the gap of a metal garden gate has been successfully rescued by the RSPCA.

A member of the public called the animal welfare charity after finding the deer stuck in their gate on Iden Green Road in Cranbrook on Tuesday (2 January).

RSPCA inspector Clive Hopwood attended the address and found the deer trapped.

He said: “The caller said he has had deer in his garden before, as they get in through a broken fence at the bottom, but he's never had one stuck in the gate like this.

A blanket was placed over the deer's head to keep her calm Credit: RSPCA

“She had been there over an hour by the time I arrived and had got herself well and truly wedged by the hips. The occupier was happy for me to do anything to get the deer out so I put a blanket over her head to keep her calm, and used a car jack to bend the bars.

"With a little bit of wiggling I was able to get the hips through.

“I think the deer was quite surprised at being suddenly free as she lay there for a minute before getting up and dashing off down the garden into the fields beyond.”

Anyone who is concerned for the welfare of an animal or who sees an animal in distress should visit the RSPCA's website.

