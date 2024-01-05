Play Brightcove video

Watch: Properties submerged and trains cancelled due to flooding, as ITV News Meridian's Nicki Woodcock reports

A couple in their 90s are among many in Berkshire who have been affected by flooding after their property became surrounded by water.

Vera and Charles Palmer woke to find their property surrounded by water.

Vera said: "I came down at 6 'o' clock this morning, put my shoes on and walked round the side of the house and my feet went straight down into the water.

"I'm quite worried about it."

"We haven't got a smart phone or anything like that so we can't really contact anybody, but our neighbour Polly went around trying to get sandbags and to say that we needed them."

Their neighbour Polly said she had been up all night and has started moving her furniture upstairs.

Polly said: "I've never seen it spread this wide before. It's very worrying and concerning.

"We could just do with some sandbags right now."

It is the first time Sami Gabriel has had to use the pumps to stop prevent water entering the house. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Gardens were swallowed up by the River Lambourn in a matter of hours. Since it burst its banks, residents have been desperately trying to hold back the water.

Sami Gabriel and his family have lived in their home for 5 years, but this is the first time they have had to make use of pumps.

He said: "In the last 24 hours with a bit of rain and the ground is already completely saturated, it's built up very quickly.

"The back of the garden started flooding first and it's gradually been working its way through."

"If the water levels in the river keep rising, we could soon overwhelm all of our defences."

Pumps were spotted tackling oveflows at Newbury train station. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Elsewhere in the Thames Valley, in Oxfordshire it has been misery for commuters, with roads including the A34 blocked.

At Newbury station, waterlogged tracks affected services to London, with tankers brought in to pump out the water.

The station is expected to be closed until Saturday morning.

