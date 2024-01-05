Heavy rainfall and flooding has caused major disruption across the south east.

Drivers have faced hazardous conditions with flash flooding leading to the closure of many roads.

Landslips have also been reported at Robertsbridge in East Sussex and in Maidstone.

It follows Storm Henk which first hit the UK on Tuesday.

At Newbury train station, the railway tracks look more like a river with flooding impacting services.

Newbury train station is flooded.

Outside Corfe Castle, drivers can be seen making their way through the deep floodwater.

On Thursday a woman died after her car hit a fallen tree in Oxfordshire.

The woman was driving a red Smart Forfour when she hit the fallen tree on the B4526 near Crays Pond.

She died at the scene.

Thames Valley Police has referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct over the incident after it was revealed they had been alerted to the woman's death 90 minutes earlier.

If you have been affected by the heavy rainfall or flooding you can email itvnewsmeridian@itv.com

Road closures

New Forest area

A31 Southampton Road in Cadnam – westbound lanes and eastbound lane 1 were closed last night but have now been opened this morning as flood water has subsided

A35 Spicer’s Hill, Totton – there is closure of lane 1, westbound

A35 Main Road, Colbury – closure of the on-slip to A326 Totton Western Bypass

B3078 Bowerwood Road, Fordingbridge – full road closure

A35/A337 Lyndhurst one way system – not closed but drivers are advised to proceed with caution as there is excess water in places on Gosport Lane and on Bournemouth Road at the junction with Chapel Lane.

Hampshire and Surrey

A325 Holt Pound Lane, Farnham, at the junction with Holt Pound and Gravel Hill Road – closed due to tree fall

A339 Kingsclere to Basingstoke – closed due to flooding

One lane closed due to flooding on M3 Northbound from J6 (Basingstoke) to J5 A287 (Hook)

Rail disruption

South Western Railway has apologised to customers for the disruption to their journeys which is expected to last throughout the day because of displaced trains.

People are being urged to check before they travel.

Elsewhere, there are no services on Great Western Railway between Reading and Westbury due to flooding at Newbury and at Aldermaston.

