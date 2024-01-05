A man has been charged with coercive or controlling behaviour after a woman was found dead at a house in Waterlooville in Hampshire.

Police were called to a property in Nevinson Way at 11:30am on Thursday 28 December, where the body of 37-year-old Joanna Derkacz was discovered.

36 year-old Stephen Edward Sexton of Nevinson Way is due to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates Court on Friday 5 January.

Hampshire Police has referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) due to previous police contact in the weeks before Joanna’s death

Joanna Derkacz's family have described her as "such a special daughter, auntie, and sister"

Her sister said: “To my lovely sister.

“If flowers grow in heaven.

On land that’s wild and free.Lord, place some in my sister’s arms.And tell her they’re from me

“Please tell her that we love her.And miss her every day.And tell her there’s still so much to say.

“Remembering her is easy.She’s in everything we do.We miss her so much every day.But we know she’s safe with You.

“If tears could build a stairway.Made from all the pain.I would walk right up to heaven.And bring her back again.

“Lord, please take care of her.And i hope she will see.That she was such a special daughter, auntie, and sister to me.

“We will love you always sweet angel. You didn’t deserve this. I’ll fight for the justice till my last breath. I promise”.

