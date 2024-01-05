Play Brightcove video

The moment a lithium battery catches alight and then continues to react violently after being doused in water has been released to warn of the dangers of not disposing batteries in the correct way.

Hampshire Fire and Rescue were called to Cosham just before 9am on Thursday (4 January) where the battery had ignited at a household recycling plant, with the fire spreading across a five-tonne pile of waste.

The bin crew quickly returned to the depot where they emptied the pile out onto the yard, before firefighters were able to remove the battery, which was in thermal runaway, and submerge it in water.

Despite applying water, the damaged battery continues to react violently, giving off toxic fumes.

The refuse was removed from the vehicle on Beaulieu High Street, allowing the crews to extinguish the fire. Credit: Hampshire Fire and Rescue

Less than an hour earlier another incorrectly disposed of battery caused a fire on a bin lorry.

Firefighters from Beaulieu and Hardley were called to the High Street in Beaulieu shortly before 8am.

The rubbish was removed from the vehicle so that firefighters could extinguish the blaze which had sparked from the battery of an electrical device.

After dampening down the contents firefighters used thermal imaging cameras to check the remainder of the rubbish to ensure the fire hadn’t spread.

Firefighters used thermal imaging cameras to check the fire hadn’t spread in the remainder of the rubbish. Credit: New Forest District Council

In 2022 there were more than 700 fires in waste lorries or at recycling centres across the UK, caused by damaged batteries which had been carelessly discarded.

HIWFRS Assistant Director for Community Safety, Jason Avery said: "When disposing of batteries we’d ask that you follow the advice on your local council’s website and check online to find your nearest dedicated battery and electrical recycling points.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...