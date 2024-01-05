Trees down and flooding: How your journey in the south east is affected

Journeys across the south east are being disrupted following heavy rainfall and the impact of Storm Henk earlier this week.

Many roads have been left impassable due to the amount of flooding, and rail lines have been affected due to multiple issues.

High amounts of surface water, as well as landslips are affecting travel.

Find out if your journey will be affected:

ROADS:

Hampshire;

M3 Northbound exit slip road closed due to flooding at J5 A287 (Hook). While one lane is also closed due to flooding on the northbound carriageway from J6 (Basingstoke) to J5 A287 (Hook). Traffic is coping well.

Berkshire:

The A4 Bath Road is closed in both directions closed due to flooding from Gables Way to Colthrop Lane.

Padworth Road is closed due to flooding, we are unable to serve those stops, We apologise for any inconvenience. Thank you for your patience.

Oxfordshire:

The A34 is closed in both directions, with= severe delays due to flooding between A420 (Botley Interchange) and A44 Woodstock Road (Peartree Interchange). Report of congestion back to the Hinckley Interchange.

Isle of Wight:

The council say there is extensive out of bank flooding through the Yar Valley. Moreton Common and Golf Links road is flooded.

Dorset:

Heavy rain has caused flooding at Corfe Castle. People are advised to check before they travel.

Some roads have been left impassable in Bournemouth, Dorset. Credit: ITV Meridian

West Sussex:

A24 Northbound has now re-opened, following earlier flooding from the A283 (Washington Roundabout, Washington) to the B2133.

A272 in both directions closed due to fallen tree between Kingspit Lane (Fox Hill) and Crimbourne Lane (Strood Green).

A264 Crawley Road Westbound closed due to flooding from A2220 Horsham Road to Tower Road.

A283 in both directions blocked due to flooding between A29 Lower Street (Pulborough) and Lea Farm Lane (Stopham).

TRAINS

Great Western Railway services:

There is significant disruption on the GWR network.

Flooding and a 'serious incident' near Reading last night, which involved police taking control of the line, has left trains and crew in the wrong place.

The line between Reading and Castle Cary is closed due to flooding, as well as the line between Swindon and Bristol Parkway.The company says tickets will be accepted on the the following services: CrossCountry, London Underground, Elizabeth line, South Western Railway, Southern Railway, Thameslink and Transport For Wales until further notice.

Tickets for travel today will be valid tomorrow.

A spokesperson for GWR said: "We’re sorry for the disruption customers experienced.

South Western Railway services:

Rainfall and multiple incidents of flooding across the network, as well as a landslip is causing major problems to services.

Disruption is expected to last throughout today due to displaced trains and crews.

Stuart Meek, Chief Operating Officer, South Western Railway Matt Pocock, Route Director Wessex (Interim), Network Rail said: "We would urge everyone to check before they travel to see whether their train is running as planned.

"We're sorry for the second major disruption to journeys on our network this week."

Southern services:

There are delays between Horsham and Dorking due to a tree blocking the line.

The image shows where the disruption affects on the Horsham line.

Services between Horsham and Dorking are disrupted. Credit: Southern

A spokesperson for Southern said: "Response teams are on site working to assess the track and and area. "Please leave plenty of extra time to complete your journey this morning.

"If you need the following stations you will need to use an alternative method to complete your journey this morning:

Warnham

Ockley

Holmwood

Dorking

Chiltern services:

Due to heavy rain, some Chiltern Railways trains have to run at reduced speeds; this means that trains may be delayed by up to 15 minutes.

