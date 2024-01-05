Play Brightcove video

People living on the Isle of Wight are being urged to urgently install measures to protect their homes from flooding.

Following heavy rain and the aftermath of Storm Henk the Environment Agency has issued another flood warning, for Sandown, Brading and Bembridge on the Eastern Yar.

There is what's being described as 'extensive out of bank flooding' through the Yar Valley, with Moreton Common and Golf Links road flooded.

People are urged to collect sandbags to help secure their properties with collections open at Well Road in East Cowes, Simeon Street Recreation Ground in Ryde, and St Mary's Car Park at Cowes.

There's a warning Fort Holiday Park and Sandown sewage works could flood as ditches struggle to drain, and impacts are also expected at Nicholas Close, Brading.

The river at Sandown is expected to continue to rise until around 1pm, and will remain at its peak for several hours before it begins to slowly fall.

A spokesperson for the Environment Agency said: 'Bembridge sluice is fully operational, but the neap tide will restrict the amount of water which can drain from the river for the next few days.

"As a result, Brading Marshes will flood.

"If you have it, please install flood protection now. The EA recommend leaving it in place until Saturday."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...