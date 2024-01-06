A murder investigation has started after a 56-year-old woman was stabbed to death in Pangbourne, Berkshire.

Thames Valley Police were called to a reported car crash on Tidmarsh Road at the junction with Flower's Hill.

A woman inside a Lexus was treated for a stab wound but died at the scene.

Police were then called to an incident on a nearby railway track where an 18-year-old had died.

A woman was fatally stabbed in a car on Tidmarsh Road, Pangbourne. Credit: Google Maps

Police have linked the two deaths, which happened on the evening of January 4, 2024.

Neither victim has been formally identified but their families have been informed.

Specially trained officers are supporting them.

Members of the public are likely to see an increased police presence while detectives continue to investigate.

Thames Valley Police say they are in the very early stages of a complex investigation. Credit: PA Archive Images

Detective Superintendent Kevin Brown sad " Firstly, I would like to send my condolences on behalf of the force to loved ones of both at this extremely difficult time.

"We are in the very early stages of this complex investigation, but we are not currently looking for anyone else in connection with either death.

"We are still investigating but are treating the two deaths as linked and we are keeping an open mind as to the circumstances of each.

"There is no wider threat to the public from these sad and tragic incidents.

“Members of the public are likely to see an increased police presence while we continue to investigate and we would advise anyone with any concerns to please speak to one of our uniformed officers."

