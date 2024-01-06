Police have seized a total of seven bikes from a property in Medway.

They include Boardman, Specialized, Canyon and Dunlop models.

Officers are seeking to identify the rightful owners of the suspected stolen bicycles, which were recovered from an address on St Albans Close, Gillingham.

Police are trying to identify the owners of stolen bikes found at a property in St Albans Close, Gillingham. Credit: Kent Police.

As well as returning the bicycles to potential victims, police are hopeful that identification will also assist with an investigation into any offences committed.

Proof of ownership may be required, including serial numbers or other information which may help link a bike to its owner such as receipts or personal photos.

A 39-year-old man was arrested in connection with theft offences and is currently bailed, pending further enquiries, until 15 March 2024.

Anyone who recognises any of these items, or has any information, should call the North Kent appeals line on 01634 792209, quoting reference 46/XY/19473/23.

