Play Brightcove video

Malcolm Shaw reports on the annual stocktake, the most important event in the zoo calendar.

It’s hard enough caring for hundreds of lively animals, but counting every single one of them is quite a challenge.

That’s what the staff at Drusillas Park have been doing for the annual stocktake.

The New Year survey of all creatures, great and small, is a legal requirement for zoos.

Each and every species needs to be tallied up as part of compliance with zoo legislation, which requires zoos and aquariums to keep precise records of every animal birth, death, arrival and departure.

Counting the flamingos is one of the easier jobs

There have been big changes over the last twelve months, with Drusillas proudly welcoming 60 new animals, and 36 ‘zoo borns’.

New babies born onsite last year include sloth baby, Echo, whose surprise birth was witnessed by an amazed visitor in August, adorable capybara triplets: Squash, Tango and Marmalade, born to doting Mum Clementine in September.

The stocktake takes several days to complete, but the final figure for all the animals here, came in at a staggering 782.

Head Keeper, Gemma Romanis, said: “Looking after the animals every day means we always know how many of them there are, but the annual stock take is a chance for us to ensure our records are spot on.

"There’s an awful lot to do and it can be very time consuming, but I really enjoy doing it. It makes a nice change from my usual daily activities.”