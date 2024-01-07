Minnows Maidstone through to FA Cup fourth round after beating Stevenage

Minnows Maidstone continued their FA Cup fairytale as they stunned League One Stevenage 1-0 to reach the fourth round for the first time in their history.

The sixth-tier side took the lead through Sam Corne in first-half stoppage time and held on for the biggest win since the club was reformed in 1992.

Boro boss Steve Evans did not take the lowest ranked side left in the competition lightly as he named a full-strength team.

Goal scorer Sam Corne celebrates his first half penalty strike Credit: PA

Lamar Reynolds missed a great chance for the hosts when he headed wide at the back post.

Maidstone were gifted a golden chance when Louis Thompson felled Jacob Berkeley-Agyepong and Corne made no mistake from 12 yards.

After the break Stevenage top-scorer Jamie Reid was denied by a great Lucas Covolan save.

Reid later hit the bar before Kane Hemmings found the post with his rebound effort.

Fans outside the stadium watch the match over a fence Credit: PA

Stevenage huffed and puffed, but Maidstone – who have now banked £231,375 for the progress – secured a potential money-spinning tie against a Premier League club with their sixth win since they entered in the second-qualifying round.

National League side Eastleigh recovered from a goal down with 10 men to earn a third-round replay after their 1-1 draw at Newport.

The draw for the fourth round will be broadcast by ITV1 on Monday 8 January.

It will take place at approximately 7.50pm in the build-up to Wigan Athletic versus Manchester United.

Ties in the fourth round will then be scheduled across the weekend of Saturday 27 January and successful teams will land £120,000.