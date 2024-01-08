Jeremy Clarkson's Diddly Squat Farm Shop has announced it will be closed until March.

The shop, which has grown in popularity since the Amazon Prime Video series debuted, announced on its facebook page it would not reopen until 1 March.

The reason for the closure is not known, but customers will still be able to support the shop online.

Diddly Squat Farm Shop has in the past provoked strong opinion locally. The site was erected during the pandemic near to the village of Chadlington, Oxfordshire.

In the past locals described it as the 'crown jewel' of sustainable living, despite some blaming it for causing traffic problems.

Cars parked on the grass verge at Jeremy Clarkson's Diddly Squat Farm Shop Credit: PA

When it reopened at the start of 2023 long queues formed on approach, with the local council urging visitors to keep roads clear for local people.

Last year, Jeremy Clarkson was partially successful in his appeal against the council to expand the site.

In a decision issued on Wednesday (14 June 2023) the Planning Inspectorate granted permission for the car park extension.

West Oxfordshire District Council previously rejected the former Top Gear presenter’s plans to open a restaurant and extend the car park at his farm in Chadlington, Oxfordshire.

In recent weeks Mr Clarkson submitted an application for a large new barn at the farm.

If approved, the plans would see a 36m long and 18m wide agricultural building constructed.

