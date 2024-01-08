A major motorway in Berkshire is closed in both directions as emergency services deal with a "serious incident".

The M4 is closed between junction 14 (Hungerford) and junction 15 (Swindon).

Emergency services are on the scene with police leading the investigations.

Swindon Police said it was because of a "serious collision".

Diversion details

Eastbound diverted traffic is advised to follow the hollow black circle diversion symbol on local road signs. Leave the M4 at J15. At the roundabout, take the 1st exit to join the A419. Continue to the next roundabout. Use the 4th exit and join the B4192. Follow for approximately 13 miles via Aldbourne.

Avoiding Hungerford town centre, at the junction of the B4192 with Charnham Park, turn left and continue to the A4 roundabout. Take the 1st exit, and take the 1st exit at the next roundabout joining the A338. Follow the A338 for approximately 3 miles to the M4 J14 and rejoin the M4 eastbound.

Westbound diverted traffic is advised to follow the hollow black square diversion symbol on local road signs. Leave the M4 at J14. At the roundabout, take the first exit and join the A338. Follow for approximately 3 miles. At the A4 mini roundabout, turn right onto the A4 towards Hungerford avoiding Hungerford town centre.

After a short distance to the next roundabout take the 2nd exit into Charnham Park. Turn right onto the B4192 and follow for approximately 13 miles through Aldbourne to the A419 roundabout. Take the first exit and join the A419, continue to rejoin the M4 westbound at J15.

