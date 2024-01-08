Dog walkers are being urged to avoid Brighton seafront following a number of pets falling ill.

Leave No Trace Brighton said pollution had been spotted on the beach between Brunswick Square and The Meeting Place, which had been consumed by two dogs.

Both animals have fallen 'seriously ill' and are now being treated at locals vets.

The community group said the dog's vomit smells strongly of tar/chemicals, and could possibly be palm oil or diesel.

Animal Poison Line is now examining the pollution but owners are being advised to avoid the beachfront for 'the time being'.

Brighton beach Credit: ITV NEWS MERIDIAN

In a statement Leave No Trace Brighton said: "Please be aware that there is some sort of washed-up pollution on the beach areas between Brunswick Square and The Meeting Place (and probably other areas too), that has unfortunately been consumed by two dogs, both of which are now seriously ill and being treated and monitored at the vets..

"Apparently the dog’s vomit smells strongly of tar/chemicals (possibly a palm oil/diesel/chemical mix), and is being examined by the Animal Poison Line, we’ll update you with any more information as and when we have it.

"Needless to say, if your dog is a bit of a scavenger these areas are best avoided for the time being.

"Thanks to the member of the public who shared this information, really hope your dogs are okay."

Palm oil is an edible vegetable oil, however it is lethal to dogs. Credit: BPM Media

One of the possible caused could be palm oil, which can get onto local beaches when it is legally released at sea by vessels. However this has not been confirmed.

Whilst on the ships, and whilst in the sea, palm oil can become contaminated with other waste products and because it is edible it can be attractive to some animals.

It has been known to wash up on beaches in the South and South West, and councils now issue advice to owners on the issue.

North Devon Council says the oil can 'sometimes be seen as a scattering of pebble sized lumps that are white and waxy in appearance. It can also sometimes be seen in small pea sized pieces that can dominate the strandline.'

It urges pet owners to know the signs so they can keep pets away.

If your dog has ingested palm oil they could present the following symptoms:

Vomiting.

Diarrhoea.

Lethargy.

Dehydration.

Intestinal blockage.

Owners are advised to take their pets to the vet as soon as possible if they see these symptoms.

