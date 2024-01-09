London Gatwick is the first international airport to open a dedicated electric vehicle charging station.

The new GRIDSERVE facility charging bays are powered by 100% net zero energy, with the fastest chargers capable of adding up to 100 miles of range in 10 minutes.

It has 30 high-power and low-power chargers for passengers, staff, residents and commuters.

The Electric Forecourt® is on the Ring Road South approach to the airport's South Terminal and will be open everyday from 4:30am to 10:00pm.

It follows the opening of developments at the airport in November which doubled the concourse space, widening platforms and adding new lifts and escalators.

It is all part of London Gatwick’s ambition for 60% of journeys to and from the airport to be zero or ultra-low emissions, by 2030.

The site also has high-speed Wi-Fi, a lounge area, Costa Coffee, Little Fresh convenience store. Credit: Gatwick airport

Bronwen Jones, Development Director, London Gatwick said: “We are proud to be the first international airport to open a GRIDSERVE Electric Forecourt®.

"The charging station has been placed in a strategic location and will be available to millions of passengers, commuters, staff, residents and businesses that pass through the area each year.

“We are making sustainability part of everything we do here at London Gatwick and we are committed to creating a low-carbon economy by providing new infrastructure that everyone can use, so together we can reduce emissions.”

Visitors at the forecourt can also speak to a GRIDSERVE EV expert about which EV may best suit their needs, and take the opportunity to test drive an EV.

Toddington Harper, CEO, GRIDSERVE said: “As we launch our third Electric Forecourt® at London Gatwick, we mark a significant milestone in the evolution of sustainable transportation.

"We are excited to open our first charging facility at an international airport and help London Gatwick on its journey to net zero."

