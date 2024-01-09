Play Brightcove video

WATCH: Ben and Danielle Marsh tell ITV News Meridian about their latest music video

A singing family of six from Kent, who attracted a huge online following during the Covid lockdowns, have turned their musical attention to the Post Office IT scandal.

The Marsh family’s song "They Should Be Cleared, Though!" is a cover of Bonnie Tyler's "Holding Out for a Hero", with lyrics focussing on the plight of sub-postmasters wrongfully convicted because of the faulty Horizon system.

It is the latest topical musical parody by Ben and Danielle Marsh, who perform with their four children – Tess, Ella, Thomas and Alfie. The family were inspired to record the song after watching the ITV 1 and ITV X drama 'Mr Bates vs. The Post Office'.

Ben and Danielle Marsh perform musical parodies with their four children on YouTube.

Ben Marsh told ITV Meridian: "Once you start to imagine what it was like to be in the shoes of those postmasters – and this is what the drama has managed to do and why it’s made such a difference – you feel outraged on their behalf."

" The Post Office scandal really is outrageous and it really feels like these people deserve some momentum", Danielle Marsh added.

The family have more than 130,000 subscribers on their YouTube channel after they began publishing videos of their performances from their home in Faversham, Kent, in April 2020.

Ben Marsh added: "I think it’s about channelling the anger and the rage and for us, it gives us a chance to share some music, to think about what ways we can express it, to explain stuff to the kids."

It comes on the day that ministers are said to be considering legislation which would exonerate all sub-postmasters wrongly convicted based on false evidence provided by the Post Office's Horizon accounting software.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...