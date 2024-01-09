Police have identified a stabbing victim as part of a murder investigation - after two people were found dead in Berkshire.

Officers were called at 5.45pm on Thursday 4 January to a reported crash involving a Lexus on Tidmarsh Road at the junction with Flower's Hill in Pangbourne.

Police have identified Maya Bracken, aged 56. She was found stabbed in her car and died at the scene.

British Transport Police were called to Pangbourne train station at around 6:15pm. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Around 30 minutes later police were called to a casualty on the railway track at Pangbourne station, where an 18-year-old man was found dead.

A murder investigation is underway. Police believe the two deaths are linked and are not looking for anyone else in connection to the incident.

A spokesperson for Thames Valley Police said: "Maya’s family has requested for their privacy to be respected at this extremely difficult time".

The incident happened off the A340 Tidmarsh Road

Det Supt Kevin Brown said: "We are in the very early stages of this complex investigation, but we are not currently looking for anyone else in connection with either death.

"We are still investigating but are treating the two deaths as linked and we are keeping an open mind as to the circumstances of each.

"There is no wider threat to the public from these sad and tragic incidents.

“Members of the public are likely to see an increased police presence while we continue to investigate and we would advise anyone with any concerns to please speak to one of our uniformed officers."

