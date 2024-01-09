Two people have been arrested following the sudden death of a 12-day old baby in Southampton.

Police were called to an address on Windermere Avenue at 8.29am on Saturday 6 January.

The baby, which had been born on Christmas Day, was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Officers are investigating the exact circumstances surrounding the death of the baby.

A 33-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man, both from Southampton, have been arrested on suspicion of causing/allowing the death of a child and neglect.

They have both been released on bail while police continue to look into the incident.

