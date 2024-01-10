Play Brightcove video

WATCH: Families speak to ITV News Meridian about looking for alternative accommodation for their loved ones after the care home closure.

Residents and staff say they are devastated at the closure of a care home near Swanage, which specialises in looking after people with dementia.

The owners of the Old Rectory care home in Langton Matravers say the home is no longer financially viable, so they are closing it. They are also shutting another home they own in Poole.

Paul Gallett is among the dozens of families who are now looking for alternative care options for their loved ones.

His wife, Sue, has had dementia since 2018. For the past year, the 72-year-old has been living at the Old Rectory, where she's been content and happy.

The owners of the Old Rectory care home say the home is no longer financially viable. Credit: ITV News Meridian

The closure of the Old Rectory means that Mr Gallett is now trying to find her a new care home.

He is being supported by his wife's social worker, but says there are limited options for her relocation.

He said: "Everything was ideal, it was a lovely little family home where everybody knew everybody else.

"Sue's needs have to be covered, she's got to feel safe. I need to put Sue in a place where I know she's safe, so I can come home and sleep at night and not have to worry.

"It's very difficult because every time you think you can get to a point where you think, right I'm making headway - there's a door open - someone shuts it."

Paul and his wife, Sue, who has been living at the Old Rectory.

Another family member who is upset by the prospect of the Old Rectory closing down, is Peter.

He has just a couple of weeks to find a new home for his wife Cynthia, who he's been married to for 56 years.

He said: "I come every single day to see her, do her makeup and make sure she's fine.

"To find somewhere local is virtually impossible, especially in a price range that we can afford on a long term basis.

"All I can say is, it's a home from home. She's looked after day and night, kept warm, fed three times a day. It's just an amazing home."

The owner of the care home, Hantona, said the decision to close was a 'difficult' one. Credit: ITV News Meridian

In a statement, Hantona, the care home operator, said: "It is with great sadness that we have taken the tough decision to cease trading.

"This is not a decision we are taking lightly - the care homes have been our source of great love and passion for many years, and knowing all the residents has been a joy for us.

"Financial difficulties and circumstantial factors have laid heavily into our trading ability, hence we have moved to close the home and cease trading.

"We have taken the difficult decision, at this time, in order to protect all the residents of the homes, their families and all that work at the homes.

"The local authorities are aware of the situation and we are working closely with them to support all the residents and their families to find new places to live and to ensure that people are able to move quickly and safely."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...