Visitors to areas of the Sussex coastline are being urged not to go into the water after a sewage spill last night.

A leak from Southern Water's local outfall pipe spilled waste into the sea yesterday (Tuesday 9 January).

The leak has now stopped but Adur and Worthing Councils say the waste is expected to remain in the coastal waters until 11am on Thursday 11 January.

In a statement they said: "The pollution is believed to affect the whole of the Adur district coastline, including the River Adur, and potentially Worthing.

"We highly recommend that visitors to our coastline do not go into the water at this time and take care on the beach."

Southern Water said teams worked through the night to install a temporary pump which is releasing flows further out to sea.

It added: "We also have four tankers transferring flows to a nearby treatment works.

"We are working with the Environment Agency and Adur District Council, and are carrying out investigations on environmental impact.

"We are very sorry that this is happening and are doing everything we can to fix the issue and minimise impact."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...