A 92-year-old pedestrian who died following a crash in Poole loved clothes and fashion, her family said in a tribute to her.

Eileen Symes from Poole was taken to hospital for treatment to serious injuries after being involved in a crash on Saturday 6 January 2024.

The incident happened in Blandford Road North near Douglas Close. It involved a blue Ford Focus driven by a local woman aged in her 40s and Ms Symes who was a pedestrian.

She died in hospital on Monday 8 January.

Her family are being supported by specially trained officers and have issued a tribute.

They said: “Eileen was a much loved and caring person. She was a strong-willed and independent lady with a love for life. She lived a full and happy life and loved to travel.

“In her retirement years, she had a love for clothes and fashion, and she enjoyed going out for a coffee and a cake whilst out shopping.

“Eileen will be greatly missed by all who knew her, especially her niece.”

Officers are continuing to investigate the full circumstances of the collision.

Sergeant Mark Scammell, of the Roads Policing Team, said: “Our thoughts go out to the family of Eileen who sadly died at what must be an extremely difficult time for them.

“We owe it to them to carry out a detailed investigation and establish the full circumstances of this collision and I would like to renew our appeal for any witnesses who have not already spoken to police to please come forward.

“I am also still keen to hear from anyone who may have captured anything of relevance on dashcam footage.”

Anybody with information is asked to contact Dorset Police quoting reference number 55240002769.

