The annual deep clean and clock repairs are underway at Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire.

Staff will use distilled water to clean silverware, sculptures, tables, tapestries, 18 clocks and 38 pieces of armour.

It is expected to take six to eight weeks to complete.

The palace is inviting visitors to learn about the vital work they carry out on the rooms and extensive collection of artefacts, with the opportunity to hear from experts on the methods used to restore and repair the building and collections within it.

During the clean, each room has to be carefully stripped of all the furniture and artefacts and vacuumed from floor to ceiling.

Keeper of Palace and Collections, Kate Ballenger said: “Every year a whole team of specialists come together to undertake our vital deep clean.

"The process involves review, restoration, and thorough cleaning specific to each type of item, which is part of our continuous conservation work.

"Allowing visitors to see this first hand on a tour is incredibly exciting as it gives us the chance to show the immense effort that goes into preserving the past for future generations to enjoy."

The conservation and restoration projects are in preparation for welcoming visitors to experience the palace. Credit: Blenheim Palace

Repairs and restoration work are also being carried out to the Clock Tower, which connects the East Courtyard to the Great Court.

The East Courtyard houses all of the services for the palace.

The clock, which has four faces and three bells, was made by Langley Bradley in 1710.

Amongst these projects, a ceiling survey in the Great Hall and Saloon is being done during January to gather an accurate assessment before a planned roof project.

