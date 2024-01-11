Workers at the Atomic Weapons Establishment (AWE) in Berkshire are to strike in a dispute over pay, their union has announced.

Members of Prospect at the company based in Aldermaston will walk out for 24 hours on Wednesday January 24.

Action short of a strike started in mid-November and will continue until the strike action is taken and will re-commence on Thursday January 25.

Prospect general secretary Mike Clancy said: “Our members at AWE who maintain the UK’s nuclear deterrent have been left with no option but to strike.

“We have done all we can to facilitate negotiation, but the employer continues to neither bring any meaningful change to the table, or indeed explain any of its previous decisions on pay in a satisfactory manner.

“There is already a recruitment and retention crisis at AWE. If nothing is done to improve pay then the company will be unable to compete for skills and risks being unable to fulfil its critical role in safeguarding our national security.

“There is still time to avoid this action if the employer comes back to the table with an improved offer and a genuine commitment to open engagement.”

An AWE spokesperson said: “We are disappointed that Prospect has announced that it will be taking strike action.

“Pre-planned contingency measures will be implemented as required to maintain the safety and security of our sites. This remains our highest priority.

“Our offer remains competitive, and we continue to seek a resolution with Prospect.”

