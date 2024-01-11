The youngest son of the boxer Chris Eubank Snr has appeared in court, charged with raping a teenage girl in Brighton in 2022.

Joseph Eubank, 27, of Hill Drive in Hove, is charged with two counts of rape of a woman over 16.

It comes after a girl under 18 reported an attack near Brighton Pier on the evening of July 16, 2022.

Appearing at Brighton Magistrates’ Court, Eubank spoke to confirm his name and address.

He wore a grey coat, white top and white trainers.

Eubank will next appear for a plea hearing at Lewes Crown Court on February 8.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...