Police have released CCTV images in a continued appeal to find a man who has been missing for two weeks.

Tristan, from Earley in Berkshire, was last seen in the town at around 11.50pm on Thursday 28 December.

Officers are releasing new images of the 21-year-old, captured on Station Road, just 10 minutes before he was last seen.

Police describe him as being of medium build, with black hair. The clothing he was last seen wearing is what has been captured in the CCTV images.

He is also known to often frequent Reading town centre

Investigating officer, Det Insp Stephen Kania said: “We are continuing to appeal for help in locating Tristan.

“We are releasing these new images of Tristan in the hope it jogs people’s memories who may have seen him in the area of Station Road on 29 December.

“If you see him please call 999 quoting reference 43230580107.

“Alternatively, if you have information that may help us to find Tristan, you can report this by calling 101 or via our dedicated online form.”

Searches have been carried out near rivers a backpack believed to be his was discovered.

Thames Valley Police say the clothing he is thought to be wearing is a black puffer gilet, a black top, grey trousers and Vans shoes.

A rucksack believed to belong to Tristan was found near Blakes Lock on Friday December 29.

Searches have since been carried out between Blakes Lock and Sonning Lock.

