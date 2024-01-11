Cosmetics brand Lush investigating cyber security incident

The cosmetics brand Lush has said it is currently responding to a cyber security incident.

The business, which has its headquarters in Poole in Dorset, is working with external IT forensic specialists to undertake a "comprehensive investigation".

A spokesperson said: "The investigation is at an early stage but we have taken immediate steps to secure and screen all systems in order to contain the incident and limit the impact on our operations.

"We take cyber security exceptionally seriously and have informed relevant authorities."

