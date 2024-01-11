People visiting the West Sussex coastline continue to be urged not to go into the water due to a sewage leak near Shoreham.

On Tuesday evening (9 January), Southern Water reported that it was releasing screened wastewater through its short sea outfall pipe because of a fault at its wastewater treatment works.

The pipe is located around 500m offshore in the Shoreham Harbour area.

The company previously said the waste was expected to remain in the area's coastal waters until around 11am today (Thursday 11 January).

However, despite Southern Water carrying out overnight emergency works to try and resolve the issue, Adur and Worthing Councils have issued a warning saying "the risk of pollution in our coastal waters is expected to remain throughout today".

Adur and Worthing Councils are continuing to urge people to avoid going into the water at this time and to take care on the beach in case waste has been washed ashore.

The authorities are demanding answers from Southern Water after the incident has affected the sea from Lancing to Fishersgate, including the River Adur, and potentially Worthing.

Southern Water says it has a team walking the beach and monitoring water quality samples to look for signs of any environmental impact following the leak.

