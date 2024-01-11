Former judge to investigate deadliest small boat tragedy which left 27 dead

A retired judge will lead an independent inquiry into the deadliest recorded small boat accident in the English Channel, the Department for Transport has announced.

Sir Ross Cranston will look at the circumstances of 24 November 2021 tragedy, in which 27 people died, in a bid to discover what further lessons can be learned.

A Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) report published in November highlighted various shortcomings that hindered the search and rescue operation, including staff shortages at the Coastguard control room in Dover, Kent.

Sir Ross Cranston is a former High Court judge and MP. Credit: Department for Transport / Cranston Inquiry

Investigators also concluded that the boat which capsized was “wholly unsuitable and ill-equipped” for the crossing. A pregnant woman and three children were among the victims.

The Transport Secretary, Mark Harper, said that he hopes the inquiry will “give the families of the victims the clarity they deserve”.

He added: “I know that the Coastguard will engage fully and openly with it.”

Chair of the inquiry, Sir Ross Cranston, said: “My inquiry will enable the survivors and family members of the deceased to be heard and to identify lessons that can be learned to avoid a similar tragedy in the future.

“I aim to complete the inquiry and deliver my report to the Secretary of State for Transport as expeditiously as possible and will announce how the inquiry will proceed shortly.”

The investigation is not a full statutory public inquiry and therefore does not have the power to compel witnesses to give evidence. Its terms of reference have been published on the Parliament website.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...