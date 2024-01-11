Breaking News
Landslip in Oxfordshire to cause days of rail disruption
A landslip in Oxfordshire is set to cause days of rail disruption for passengers.
The landslip happened in the Bicester North area which means the line towards the Midlands is blocked.
Network Rail are on site assessing the damage and the required repairs.
Chiltern Railways says a reduced service is running between Birmingham Moor Street and London Marylebone, but services between Oxford and London Marylebone are unable to run and will be cancelled.
Disruption is expected to continue until Monday 15 January at the earliest.
Chiltern Railways said: "Please check your journey before you travel.
"We are sorry for the disruption to journeys and are working as quickly as possible to repair the damaged section of railway."
Tickets for Chiltern Railways are being accepted on:
Avanti West Coast
Great Western Railways
CrossCountry (between Reading and Birmingham New Street)
West Midlands Railways (for local West Midlands services)
London Underground - via any reasonable route
X7 bus - Aylesbury to Oxford
X9 and X90 buses - High Wycombe to Risborough
