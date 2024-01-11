A landslip in Oxfordshire is set to cause days of rail disruption for passengers.

The landslip happened in the Bicester North area which means the line towards the Midlands is blocked.

Network Rail are on site assessing the damage and the required repairs.

Chiltern Railways says a reduced service is running between Birmingham Moor Street and London Marylebone, but services between Oxford and London Marylebone are unable to run and will be cancelled.

Disruption is expected to continue until Monday 15 January at the earliest.

The landslip will cause days of disruption. Credit: Chiltern Railways

Chiltern Railways said: "Please check your journey before you travel.

"We are sorry for the disruption to journeys and are working as quickly as possible to repair the damaged section of railway."

Tickets for Chiltern Railways are being accepted on:

Avanti West Coast

Great Western Railways

CrossCountry (between Reading and Birmingham New Street)

West Midlands Railways (for local West Midlands services)

London Underground - via any reasonable route

X7 bus - Aylesbury to Oxford

X9 and X90 buses - High Wycombe to Risborough

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...