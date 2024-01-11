Murder charge after death of man in Banbury

A man has been charged with murder after the death of another man in Banbury, Oxfordshire.

Janaed Akhtar, aged 39, of Cope Road, Banbury, was charged with one count each of murder and perverting the course of justice.

The charges relate to an incident that led to the death of Neil Comins, aged 39.

He died following an assault in Cope Road on Wednesday 3 January.

Akhtar was remanded in custody to appear at Oxford Magistrates Court today.

