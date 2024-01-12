Industrial action at an Asda superstore has been suspended while talks between the employer and the union take place.

Members of the GMB union at Asda's Gosport store were due to walk out today (Friday 12 January) for two weeks.

If talks fail, up to 100 workers will walk out from Monday 15 January, with more dates scheduled for Monday 29 January to Sunday 11 February.

The union is hoping it can address the issues in store, which its members are describing as creating a "toxic atmosphere." They are also raising concerns about wages and health and safety.

Members of the GMB union at Asda's Gosport superstore will walk out over pay and concerns over health and safety and a 'toxic' workplace. Credit: ITV Meridian

GMB Regional Organiser, Nicola Nixon said: "We are pleased that Asda management are taking our members’ views seriously, but saddened that it took the very real threat of industrial action to bring them to the table for serious talks.

" Our members are very clear that they will not hesitate to come out on strike on 15 January and into February unless they receive definite commitments that this toxic atmosphere will be brought to an end.

" While it is ultimately the members who will decide if they are satisfied and they who will decide when the dispute ends, Asda need to come to these last-ditch talks with the sole aim of resolving the issues at hand."

An Asda spokesperson told ITV Meridian: "We will continue to engage with representatives at the Gosport store to resolve their concerns.

"While any action that has the potential to cause disruption for colleagues and customers is unwelcome, we are confident that we can keep disruption to a minimum."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...