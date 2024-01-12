Southampton FC will equal a record unbeaten run if they avoid defeat against Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday (13 January).

If they're successful, it would make it 19 league games without losing, a record which dates back to the 1921/22 season.

That season, Saints went on to be crowned champions of the then Third Division South.

Southampton currently sit three points off automatic promotion in the Championship, thanks to their long run without a loss, made of 12 wins and six draws, which started in September.

WATCH Southampton FC Manager speaking before tomorrow's game.

Russell Martin has been nominated for manager of the month, three months on the bounce.

He says those plaudits, and equalling the club's record run, aren't what's driving his team on.

He said: "The incentive, the biggest one, is to keep hunting down the team in front of us because, we've put ourselves in a position to fight.

"And to be that close now which has been difficult and it's taken immense effort and some really brilliant performances from the guys.

"Some amazing moments and big courage.

"So if we can carry on that, doing that and it means we then make some history together, it'll be amazing for the players."

