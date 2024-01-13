Play Brightcove video

Video shows deer trapped in fencing and barded wire.

A large deer has been rescued by the RSPCA after getting tangled up in fencing and barbed wire in Horsham.

The animal welfare charity was called out to the incident on Hornbrook Copse.

The large deer appeared to be unable to move after getting tangled up in the two types of fencing.

Animal rescue officers attended the scene and assessed the situation, before deciding to restrain the deer and cut him free.

Watch how the rescuers managed to free the entangled deer.

Animal rescue officer Louis Horton said: "At first we could see the deer was heavily wrapped up in canvas-type fencing, which I suspect was from a different location.

"It is not uncommon for deer to pick up discarded rope or fencing in their antlers and get entangled, before carrying it around for a while until eventually it gets caught in something else or even another deer.

"On this occasion the deer had then become caught up in barbed wire fencing.

"When we arrived he appeared to be unable to move, but as we approached it was clear he was getting stressed out and could move more freely.

The deer's antlers are entangled in fencing just metres away from a busy road. Credit: RSPCA

Animal rescue officers Louis Horton and Chloe WIlson had to act quickly due to the location near a busy road and the risk to both the deer and road users.

They covered the deer’s face to keep him calm and managed to free his antlers using different cutting tools on the fencing.

They had to redirect the deer using his antlers and steer him in the opposite direction so he could run into the large fields behind and away from the road.

No one was injured and the deer was later seen running free in the field.

The RSPCA said: "Sadly, when wild animals get themselves stuck they sometimes panic which can make the situation worse.

"It’s really important that if you see a wild animal in this situation to get in touch with us so we can try and help as quickly as possible."

