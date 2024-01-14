Thousands of homes with little or no water in Winchester after pumping failure

Southern Water say they're working to fix a technical problem at a pumping station that has left thousands of homes in Winchester with little or no water.

They're warning customers of disruption to their water supplies, while they make repairs at the Easton Water Supply Works.

The issues first arose on Friday, January 12. The company says homes in the Sarum Road and West Hill area have been affected.

Water tankers were spotted outside the Royal Hampshire County Hospital on Saturday night to ensure supplies weren't disrupted.

Bottled water stations have been set up at:

Sainsburys Badger Farm Rd, SO22 4QB

East Winchester Park & Ride (St Catherines) Garnier Rd, SO23 9NP

Coach Park 45 Worthy Ln, SO23 7EL

In a statement, Southern Water apologised for the inconvenience and said they are working to fix the problems as quickly as possible:

“Following a technical failure on Friday 12 January at out Easton Water Supply Works, some of our customers in the Sarum Road and West Hill area have experienced low pressure or no water at all.

"As of today, Sunday 14 January, all our customers in the SO21, SO22 and SO23 areas of Winchester should be back in supply this morning.

“However, we do expect further periods of low pressure and possible loss of supply as we continue to work on the repair.

"We are also continuing to deliver bottled water to our most vulnerable customers on our priority services register.

"These interruptions to service should be intermittent and may last until Tuesday 16 January.

"We’re sorry for the impact that this incident will cause and thank you for your patience."