A family has been paying tribute to a 'loving father and great friend,' who died following an altercation in Southampton.

Abraham Cilliers suffered a cardiac arrest, after a confrontation at the junction of Oxford Street and Bernard Street just after midnight on Friday 22 December.

Mr Cilliers, 48, of Osprey Gardens, Lee-on-the-Solent, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene, despite the best efforts of paramedics.

Police say their enquiries are continuing

Two men, aged 60 and 35 from Totton, are on bail on suspicion of murder while police inquiries continue.

Paying tribute to him, his family said: "Abraham Cilliers was a loving father and great friend who would do anything to help others if he could, like buying a bar of chocolate for a neighbour just because he knew it would cheer her up.

"After a rough year, his life was looking up, he’d started a new job, which he loved. Was moving to a new home, closer to work. Planning on new adventures with his daughter.

"He will be sorely missed and loved forever xx."