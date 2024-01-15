Play Brightcove video

WATCH: Is The Church of the Good Shepherd in Sussex really the 'tiniest' in the UK?

A unique, picturesque church in the heart of the South Downs has been named among the most captivating "tiny tourist attractions" in the UK.

The Church of the Good Shepherd in Lullington, near Alfriston, is featured among seven miniature attractions in the list from The Times.

Dating back to the 13th century, it's thought it could be the smallest place of worship in the country.

The space is so tiny that there is only enough room for a congregation of 20 people at a time.

WATCH: Rev Stephen Stuckes explains why the church could be Britain's smallest

"It's reputedly the smallest church in England. There are one or two churches that might compete for that," Rev Stephen Stuckes said.

"But it's partly small because these are the remains of a larger building.

"We know it's essentially medieval in origin, and it may have been associated with another saint who was a patron saint of bridge crossings, which would have once been the only way you could arrive at this place".

The church is open every day and is thought to have inspired a replica building in America. Credit: ITV Meridian

Surrounded by rolling hills and farmland, the church itself may be tiny but through the years, it's made a big impression.

It's thought to have inspired a replica building somewhere in the United States.

The building has also become a go-to location as part of a pilgrimage trail.

With a new licence, it now hosts weddings with guests sprawling outside of its doors, as well as candle-lit services at Christmas and Easter.

Rev Stuckes added: "The fact that it's always open every day means that people can come here and find the stillness in the silence that is so often lacking in more urban environments now.

"And you can sit here undisturbed in the peace of the sunlight and the singing birds, and feel a sense of God's presence in your midst".

