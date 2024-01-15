A critical incident has been declared at two hospitals due to an IT failure and problems with phone systems.

The Royal Sussex County and Princess Royal have been affected since yesterday at 10pm (14 January).

Ambulances have been diverted, with patients sent elsewhere. The hospitals, including front-line services, are facing considerable pressure.

Progress has been made in restoring IT systems but the incident remains ongoing.

People are being urged to call 111 for help or advice if they do not need to visit the Emergency Department. Credit: ITV News Meridian

A statement on the University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust's website said: "Declaring a critical incident allows staff to focus on the needs of their patients, and for the Trust to seek support from local partners.

"The disruption is widespread, and frontline teams are affected.

"Bringing IT systems back to normal is a priority. We will update everyone further in due course."

St Richard’s Hospital in Chichester and Worthing Hospital are affected to a lesser degree.

Anyone trying to reach a loved one or ward team at the two hospitals are unable to while the incident is ongoing. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Patients who need to contact maternity units at the hospitals are being asked to call the following numbers:

Royal Sussex County in Brighton: 07917 751742Princess Royal Hospital in Haywards Heath: 07436 040094

