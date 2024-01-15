A dog from Dorset has undergone surgery after eating more than 200 grams of hairbands.

Ham, the Pug cross, was taken to Newton Clarke Veterinary Surgeons over Christmas because her owners said she seemed to be feeling "under the weather".

Investigations by the team revealed she had something "strange" looking in her stomach and she was taken to surgery.

An X-ray of Ham's stomach. Credit: Newton Clarke Veterinary Surgeons

The vets found Ham had eaten hairbands.

A spokesperson for Newton Clarke Veterinary Surgeons said: "We're pleased to say that since their removal, she has been feeling much better, and is now fully recovered from her surgery."

