The father of one of the men killed in a terror attack in Reading says he is "looking to find answers" ahead of the inquest into their deaths starting today.

James Furlong, 36, David Wails, 49, and Joe Ritchie-Bennett, 39, were murdered by Khairi Saadallah in Forbury Gardens in the town on 20 June 2020.

Speaking outside the Old Bailey this morning (Monday 15 January) ahead of the inquest, Gary Furlong, James Furlong's father said: "The families of James Furlong, Dr David Wails, and Joseph Ritchie-Bennett, have waited patiently for three and a half years for this day to arrive.

"We waited for the criminal investigation into our sons deaths took place, while Khairi Saadallah was convicted and sentenced for the murders, and then waited while he appealed against his whole life sentence.

"We were glad to see justice served when he lost that appeal.

"Today, at last the inquest process begins.

"We are looking forward to finding the answers to the questions we have held onto for so long.

"We will be listening carefully as many public bodies who have been called to give evidence at the inquest into our son's deaths, must give a full account of their dealings with Saadallah.

"We look forward to hearing about the managements of Saadallah while he was in prison and while he was on probation, the management of his mental health issues, and the assessments and responses to Saadallah's risks.

“We trust Judge Coroner Sir Adrian Fulford to conduct a thorough and fearless inquest over the next six weeks. When the process concludes in February we want to be reassured that no stone has been left unturned in the quest for answers about how the murders of our loved ones could have taken place.

“Nothing can bring back James, David and Joseph, but we owe it to them to find honest answers about whether their deaths could have been avoided and what could have been done to save us from their loss.”

