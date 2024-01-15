A mother-of-two who was murdered at her home in Bournemouth was "the most beautiful and remarkable young woman", her family has said.

Alberto Fioletti, aged 31 and of Fordingbridge, fatally stabbed 34-year-old Stephanie Hodgkinson in May 2023 at her own home.

He was found guilty of murder last year and was today sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 15 years.

Following the sentencing, Ms Hodgkinson's family said they will never get over her death, describing being without her as "unimaginable and unbearable".

They added that their "hearts are forever broken and life will never be the same without her".

In a statement, they said: "Stephanie, the most beautiful and remarkable young woman, so full of life and so full of love.

"She intended to make every second count. Stephanie lit up a room with her very presence and touched the hearts of everyone she met. She had her whole life in front of her and had such plans for herself and her beautiful boys.

"In the short time they had together, their lives were full of love and laughter, fun and adventure.

"Together they created such wonderful memories, and her boys will always feel and know how much their mummy loves them.

"In their future lives, we will continue to follow in her footsteps to fulfil all her plans and wishes for her boys."

It continued: “In choosing to plead not guilty to murder the defendant has prolonged our agony and put us all through anguish, heartache and to have to face and hear the unimaginable.

"The sentencing today only brings us consolation that the defendant cannot do this to another woman, but it must serve as a lesson to him and others who think that they can take a women’s life from her, because justice will prevail."

The family thanked Dorset Police, the Crown Prosecution Service, Holly Tree Lodge and Victim Support.

