A Hampshire vet who told paramedics he'd killed his girlfriend has been sentenced to life imprisonment.

Alberto Fioletti, 31, of Fordingbridge, Hampshire, was convicted last year at Bournemouth Crown Court of the killing of 34-year-old Stephanie Hodgkinson at her home on 12 May 2023.

A Dorset Police spokesman said that the defendant and the victim had arranged to meet that day to discuss their relationship which Ms Hodgkinson had decided to end.

Fioletti fatally stabbed Ms Hodgkinson seven times before going on to stab himself. He then phoned 999 and told the operator that he had "killed his girlfriend".

Stephanie Hodgkinson

Fioletti pleaded guilty to manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility but denied murder.

Prosecutors from Crown Prosecution Service Wessex successfully argued that Fioletti was fully aware of his actions and he was ultimately found guilty of murder at trial.

Fioletti has today been sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 15 years.

Alberto Fioletti stabbed his girlfriend when he met her to discuss their relationship. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Speaking after the sentencing, Detective Inspector Mark Jenkins of Dorset Police said: “The thoughts of myself and the investigation team and colleagues across Dorset Police remain with Stephanie’s loved ones.

"The brutal and violent actions of Fioletti have sadly left two young children without their mother and Stephanie’s family and friends devastated by her loss.

“The investigation and prosecution team worked tirelessly to ensure Fioletti was brought to justice for murder and was not able to use his narcissistic personality to reduce responsibility for his actions.

“I pay tribute to Stephanie’s family and friends who attended throughout the ordeal of a four week trial and I hope the sentencing today provides some comfort to Stephanie’s loved ones that they can close this particular chapter in their grief.

"I thought the judge's comments captured the details of the investigation and the circumstances and I support the decision of the court.”

