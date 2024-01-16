A former Sussex Police officer who lied about being a victim of a serious assault has been found to have breached standards of professional behaviour.

The force carried out an accelerated misconduct hearing on Tuesday 9 January against Former PC Tamzin Duncan, aged 20.

It proved she had lied about an allegation she had made in July last year and was also dishonest on her vetting applications before joining Sussex Police.

The force says she would have been dismissed - had she not already resigned.

An accelerated hearing is held when there is evidence to remove an officer from service or to place ex-officers on the barred list. Credit: ITV News Meridian

The hearing was told that the officer made an untrue allegation to Sussex Police that she was the victim of a serious assault on 12 July 2023.

During the investigation, she continued to lie about the nature and circumstances of the alleged incident.

The hearing ruled that she had breached the standards of professional behaviour of honesty and integrity.

Ch Con Shiner said: "I expect our officers to act with the utmost integrity, and in accordance with the force's values. The conduct of this officer fell far short of those high standards.

“Never has it been more important for the behaviours and actions of every person who serves within policing to be beyond exemplary.

“As a Chief, I will continue to dismiss those whose conduct falls short of the high standards that I, my colleagues, and importantly, our communities rightly expect.”

