A man has been killed in a crash involving a lorry and two cars near Dorchester.

It happened along the A37 at Long Ash Lane at around 5.42am on Monday, January 15.

The collision involved a black Honda Civic, a grey Volvo XC90 and a MAN heavy goods vehicle.

Emergency services attended the scene and the driver of the Honda, a local man in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene. His family have been informed.

The driver of the Volvo, a man in his 50s from Somerset, was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Road closures were put in place to allow the emergency services to respond to the incident and for an examination of the scene to be carried out.

Sergeant Richard Stroud, of the Roads Policing Team, said: "Our thoughts are very much with the family of the man who sadly died in this collision at what must be an extremely difficult time for them.

" It is important that we establish the full circumstances of what happened and I am appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision, or the manner of driving of the vehicles involved prior to it, to please contact us.

" I would also like to hear from any motorists who were in the area and captured any relevant dashcam footage.

" Finally, I appreciate this collision led to the closure of a major road for some time, but this was absolutely necessary to enable the emergency services to safely respond to the incident and for a thorough examination of the scene to be conducted."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police online, via email at scit@dorset.pnn.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting incident number 15:64.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously online or by calling Freephone 0800 555 111.