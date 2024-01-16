The son of a man who drowned three years ago while attempting to rescue his dog from the sea has launched a powerful new film to educate people on the dangers of open water.

Gareth Jones was 69-years-old when he lost his life while trying to rescue his beloved dog Connie from the water near his home in Hove, East Sussex in January 2021.

His son Robbie Jones, 27, has teamed up with the National Water Safety Forum, East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service, HM Coastguard and the RNLI to tell the story of losing his father to the sea.

It aims to reduce water-related fatalities by talking about the impact his death has had on those left behind.

Play Brightcove video

Heart-wrenching video about the dangers of open water

Robbie said: "I lost my rock that night, at just 24-years-old I lost the guy I could talk to about anything and get crucial life advice.

"My dad was everything to me and to our family. Dad’s die, but they aren’t meant to drown. And not so young.

"I don’t want anyone else to ever have to go through that and if talking about it can help, then it is important I do it.

"It is my way of honouring him and making something positive out of the worst thing to happen."

Robbie with his father Gareth and his family. Credit: Family handout

Dawn Whittaker, National Water Safety Forum Chair and East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service Chief Fire Officer, said: "We want to thank Robbie for his willingness to talk to us about the worst moment of his life and to help to create such a powerful, and heart wrenching, film.

"We think his story will really resonate, everyone can imagine the horror of losing a parent to drowning, but no one should.

"We hope the film will encourage people to have conversations around water safety and share advice."

Gareth went missing in January 2021 while out walking his beloved dog Connie. Credit: Family handout

Gareth was reported missing by his family on 16 January 2021 after he did not return from a walk, in bad weather, with the family dog.

A huge water-based search was launched immediately, with Shoreham and Newhaven RNLI lifeboats Coastguard Rescue Teams sent alongside Brighton RNLI lifeboat, coastguard and police helicopters, Sussex Police, Brighton Beach Office, and nearby vessels taking part.

CCTV footage confirmed that Gareth and Connie, the family dog, had gone into the water but, despite extensive searches, they were unable to find the two.

Confirmation came three days later that Gareth and Connie tragically lost their lives.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...