A car has allegedly been stolen by people pretending to be police officers in Poole.

Dorset Police said at around 5.45pm on Monday 15 January 2024, a silver Skoda Superb was driving in Fleets Lane when an Audi with flashing blue lights in the grill requested them to pull over.

Two men reportedly asked to check the driver’s licence and asked everyone inside the car to get out and hand over their car keys.

It is alleged that one of the men subsequently got into the Skoda and drove it away.

The driver of the vehicle – a man aged in his 20s – was reportedly sprayed in the face with an unknown substance, believed to be an ammonium-type spray. Police say he did not suffer any serious injuries.

The Skoda was found the next morning in Whitchurch Avenue and seized for examination.

Two men, aged 33 and 45 and both from London, have been arrested on suspicion of robbery and impersonating a police officer.

Detective Inspector Darren Moores, of BCP CID, said: “We take reports of robbery involving violence very seriously and will fully investigate those matters to bring suspected offenders to justice and reassure our communities.

“I would ask anyone who may have seen the incident in Fleets Lane and has information to help my enquiries to please come forward.

“Also, I am appealing to anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity around the vehicle in the Whitchurch Avenue area between the time of the incident and around 8am on Tuesday 16 January 2024.

“If anyone has any relevant home CCTV or dashcam footage from either location, please contact Dorset Police.

“We appreciate this incident may cause fear in the community and I would encourage anyone with concerns to please make contact with their local neighbourhood policing team.”

